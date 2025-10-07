Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,100 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Via Renewables

In other Via Renewables news, insider Erin Abrams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,703.40. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Ramot sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $21,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,414,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,045,684.30. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 913,645 shares of company stock worth $39,378,100.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Via Renewables stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

About Via Renewables

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

