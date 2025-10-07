VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 640,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VICI opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.03.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

