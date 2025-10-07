Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) versus Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Critical Survey

Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Next and Victoria’s Secret & Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next $7.82 billion 2.62 $938.45 million N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.23 billion 0.38 $165.00 million $1.80 16.23

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Next has higher revenue and earnings than Victoria’s Secret & Co..

90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Next has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Next and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next 0 0 0 0 0.00 Victoria’s Secret & Co. 4 7 3 0 1.93

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus target price of $26.73, indicating a potential downside of 8.53%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than Next.

Profitability

This table compares Next and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next N/A N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. 2.42% 33.77% 4.49%

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats Next on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments. It offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women’s, men’s, children’s, clothing, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, as well as other third-party brands. The company also provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties; operates call centers; and websites, marketing, warehousing, and distribution networks to third-party brands. It operates through retail stores, online retail platforms, and franchise stores. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

