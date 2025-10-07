VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of VCVOF stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

