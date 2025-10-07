Visa Inc. $V is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,654,189,000 after purchasing an additional 726,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,675,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,442,157,000 after buying an additional 434,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
