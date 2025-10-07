Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 83.1% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.2%
V stock opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
