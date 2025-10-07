Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $49.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,765.40. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 10,005 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,730.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,700.85. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,401 shares of company stock worth $20,512,230. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 2,059.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vital Farms by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Vital Farms by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

