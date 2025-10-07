Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $304.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day moving average of $269.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

