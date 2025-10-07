Wabtec $WAB Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Wabtec by 6.6% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,055,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,907,000 after purchasing an additional 280,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.0% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $201.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.26. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,408.13. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,483 shares of company stock worth $853,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

