Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

KLAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Klarna Group Price Performance

Klarna Group Company Profile

KLAR stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. Klarna Group has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

