Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Mills (GIS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) in the last few weeks:

9/27/2025 – General Mills had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/19/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2025 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2025 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2025 – General Mills was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2025 – General Mills had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

