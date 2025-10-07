Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $22.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Magnite Trading Down 5.1%

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 21,509 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $548,909.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 394,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,151.28. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane Yu sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,545.63. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,175 shares of company stock worth $9,645,269 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.5% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

