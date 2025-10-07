Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $395.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.27.

Eaton Stock Up 1.8%

ETN stock opened at $380.22 on Monday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

