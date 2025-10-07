What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Turtle Beach Q3 Earnings?

Get Turtle Beach alerts:

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Turtle Beach in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Crum expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turtle Beach’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turtle Beach’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TBCH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Turtle Beach Stock Performance

Shares of Turtle Beach stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $305.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Turtle Beach has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 5.53%. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity at Turtle Beach

In other Turtle Beach news, major shareholder Dc Vga Llc sold 1,388,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $20,013,876.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,061,112 shares in the company, valued at $29,700,623.92. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Z. Wyatt bought 693,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $9,999,992.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 693,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,992.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCH. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

