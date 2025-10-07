WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $35.55. 1,263,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 220,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 205,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 60,949 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

