WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 401,900 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSPOF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

WSP Global stock opened at $198.56 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $153.14 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

