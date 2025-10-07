Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 664,300 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 944,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.7 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of YLLXF stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
About Yellow Cake
