Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 106,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,195 shares of company stock worth $5,348,137 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.32.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3%

YUM stock opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

