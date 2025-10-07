Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.3750.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,298.54. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $8,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,253.99. This represents a 59.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,087 shares of company stock valued at $56,286,479. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. Zillow Group has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

