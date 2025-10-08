1,235 Shares in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 190.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 266.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in MYR Group by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in MYR Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.83.

MYR Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MYRG opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average is $165.36. MYR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.72 and a fifty-two week high of $220.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $900.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.