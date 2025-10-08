13,670 Shares in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 186.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 45.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 33.5% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

