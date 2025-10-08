1,531 Shares in Universal Display Corporation $OLED Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 98.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 79.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 79.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.63. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $214.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.