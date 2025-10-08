1,544 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,264,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 887,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,813,000 after buying an additional 225,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,140,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 403,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,579,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.69.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

