1,767 Shares in NetEase, Inc. $NTES Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 10,192.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.69. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $159.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Arete upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on NetEase and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

