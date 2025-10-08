1,845 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IDACORP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,536,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,970,000 after buying an additional 111,182 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,110,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,243,000 after buying an additional 200,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,391,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,728,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,247,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,034,000 after buying an additional 249,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,437,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.81 and a 52 week high of $134.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.