2,015 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,712.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,860.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

