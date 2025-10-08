2,095 Shares in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF $PALL Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,593,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 10,367.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $125.20.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.