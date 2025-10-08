5,784 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF $URA Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

