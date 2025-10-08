8,753 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.