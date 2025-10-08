Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Altice USA

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.