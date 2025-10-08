American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 133,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 123,555 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $226,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 515.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 913,371 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.