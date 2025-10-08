Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD Stock Position Reduced by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 224.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morningstar raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

