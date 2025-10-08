Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Assurant by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 47.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 57.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Assurant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,925 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIZ opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.97 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.17.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

