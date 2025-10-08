Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB Stake Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 304.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $100,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $46.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.4%

AUB opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $45,377.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,700.03. This represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 270,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,208.12. This represents a 2.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,941 shares of company stock worth $606,502. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.