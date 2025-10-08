Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,703.85. This trade represents a 5.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 12,359 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $157,082.89. Following the acquisition, the director owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,200. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,833. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Audioeye by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,341,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 115,579 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Audioeye by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Audioeye by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $14.41 on Friday. Audioeye has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 million, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

