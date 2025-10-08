Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Receives $136.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,802.74. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 13,408.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,381 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 51.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 22.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Down 1.4%

BDC stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. Belden has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $671.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

