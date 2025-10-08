BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,248,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,811 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $97,725,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $71,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,761,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after acquiring an additional 768,595 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stephens raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $86,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,728.04. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shawn Conway acquired 1,316 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49,999.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,799,986.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $400,049,919.99. This trade represents a 19.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,616 shares of company stock worth $65,995,248 and have sold 6,400 shares worth $358,352. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BRBR opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%.The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

