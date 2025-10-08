Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Price Target at $158.00

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $131.09 on Friday. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $126.07 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in DaVita by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of DaVita by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.