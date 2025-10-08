Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target at $4.63

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.6250.

FUBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Laura Diane Onopchenko sold 100,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,634.40. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ignacio Figueras sold 66,061 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $281,419.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 402,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,558.34. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 426,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,144,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,067 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $3,752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,001 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $8,930,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $266,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.38.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

