Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.02 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthStream news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $55,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,321.89. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 384,384 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 380,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 235,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 186,231 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 251,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 109,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth $3,228,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

