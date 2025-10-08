Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,455,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.1%

CM stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $82.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

