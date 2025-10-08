Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

