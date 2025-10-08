Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 623,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 516,761 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,722,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,793,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,827,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,613,000 after buying an additional 476,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

