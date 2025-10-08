Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 80,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.0% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BostonPremier Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 19.7% during the second quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.49.

AAPL opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

