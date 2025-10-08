Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Clarus Price Performance

Clarus Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $3.28 on Friday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

Insider Activity at Clarus

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $287,470.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 4,444,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,172.98. This represents a 2.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 19.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 485,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 31.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

