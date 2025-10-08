Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives $2.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.8333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 158.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 814.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 897,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $128.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

