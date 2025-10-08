DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 195,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. SWS Partners purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 41.9% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,868.26. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

