DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 612,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DNP opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

