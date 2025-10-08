EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

EVER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

EverQuote Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EVER opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $811.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.58. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.19 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $352,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,242.60. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $33,760.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 119,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,582.76. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,732 shares of company stock worth $22,238,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 5.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in EverQuote by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in EverQuote by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 7.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

