First Trust WCM International Equity ETF $WCMI Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust WCM International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 2,187.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,577,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,508,517 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,608,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,692,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 345,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,579,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA WCMI opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.